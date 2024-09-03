Massachusetts has lots of amazing restaurants and eateries regardless of what unique dishes they are serving up on their menu. The latest spot that's exclusive to Massachusetts that has received accolades on a national level is from the Italian restaurant variety. It seems that Massachusetts happens to be where you'll find one of the best Italian restaurants throughout the U.S.

The popular food publication, 'Tasting Table' revealed its list of The 20 Best Italian Restaurants in the U.S. in no particular order. Sure enough, one of those amazing Italian eateries is here in Massachusetts.

From east to west, throughout the Bay State, there is a wide variety of fantastic Italian spots to hit up for a great meal. But which one showed on this prestigious top 20 list of all Italian restaurants in the country? For that answer, you would have to head to Giacomo's Ristorante in Boston's North End.

As you can see, plenty of the locals are big fans of the spot as well. 'Tasting Table' broke down everything from their dining service to their menu with why they put Giacomo's Ristorante on their list of the 'Top 20 Italian Restaurants in the U.S.':

For more than three decades, Bostonians have been lining up outside this North End icon, serving traditional Italian fare in a friendly environment. Longtime fans keep coming back for the large portions, the warm service, and the cozy setting, with tables close enough to each other to create a familiar feeling, even among strangers. Classic antipasti like fried calamari, mozzarella marinara, and burrata with tomatoes are part of the menu, as are plenty of seafood-centric dishes like fettuccini with swordfish and salmon in pesto-cream sauce or lobster, clams, and mussels over linguine. Specialties also include local favorites, like New England clam chowder and lobster rolls. Keep in mind that this family-run spot doesn't take reservations or credit cards, but there's an ATM inside the restaurant for your convenience.

In case you haven't checked out the menu for Giacomo's Ristorante, you can view it at the link provided here. Their website even features the fact that they are one of 'Tasting Table's picks for the past year. You can dine-in or order online at the Italian spot over on Hanover Street in Boston. Next time you're out that way, now you have a new must-try spot to add to your list.

