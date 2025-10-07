The entire New England region is mostly well known for serving up plenty of great seafood, given the region's geographic spot relative to the coast. But of course, at the heart of the region is Massachusetts, and whether you know it or not, it's not just seafood that has some great restaurants in the Bay State. There's plenty of incredible Italian spots! And know we know which of those spots happens to serve up the most popular pasta dish in all of Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' has dropped its list of The Best Bowl of Pasta in Every State. With quite the plethora of great Italian spots to choose from throughout the Bay State, there are a lot of great restaurants with some amazing dishes to chooose from. But there has to be one that serves up the best pasta bowl in the state

What Italian Restaurant Serves the Best Pasta Bowl in Massachusetts?

Perhaps you will need to plan a trip to the South End of Boston to find the best pasta dish served in Massachusetts. At a spot known as Coppa, their Spaghetti Carbonara is the most popular pasta bowl served in the Bay State.

Can we just order some right now? Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the Spaghetti Carbonara at Coppa being named the best pasta bowl in Massachusetts:

A beloved Italian small-plates restaurant in Boston, Coppa is perfect for a laid-back meal, and everyone will tell you to order the carbonara. Made the traditional way – with pancetta, egg yolk, and Parmesan – the dish is taken to new heights with the addition of uni (sea urchin). The saltiness from the pancetta complements the uni's creaminess in the tastiest possible way.

And in case you couldn't tell, they have some other great dishes at Coppa as well...

That's just a couple of teasers in case you haven't been there, but more than enough to add this to your must-try list of places to stop, especially if you're in the mood for pasta. If you happen to find yourself in Boston's South End, head to 253 Shawmut Ave. After all, they do serve the best pasta bowl in Massachusetts.