Over 300 Massachusetts Employees to Become Victims of Job Cuts

Massachusetts is familiar with businesses coming and going. Over the last few years, a number of companies have had to cut underperforming locations including retailers and restaurants like Friendly's, Red Lobster, Walgreens, Stop and Shop, CVS and the list goes on and on. Unfortunately for companies to stay alive cuts have to be made.

It Was Recently Revealed That Two Massachusetts Companies are Cutting Positions

According to Boston Business Journal, the owners of Diana’s Commonwealth Bakery are closing both its facilities in Agawam and plan to lay off all 229 employees, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with municipal officials. The facilities will close by the end of March and the work will be going to plants outside Massachusetts.

A Massachusetts Health System Just Eliminated Close to 100 Positions

The other company that recently eliminated positions is Baystate Health in Springfield. The health system cut 98 positions last week. Western Mass News reports that these were corporate positions that were cut. According to Baystate Health, these cuts are being made in order for the health system to become more efficient and have the opportunity to remain an independent system – locally governed and managed – that will be able to invest $1.2 billion over the next six years in our operations and growth.

It's also been reported that Baystate Health noted that they are working to find alternate positions for impacted employees and those who don’t transition to another Baystate Health position will receive severance and support services, including access to career transition services.

