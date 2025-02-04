Massachusetts Just Lost Another Location For Popular Supermarket

Wouldn't you know it, Massachusetts residents, yet another popular chain closed one of it's locations here in the Commonwealth. Just recently, in the fall of 2024, another supermarket chain, Stop & Shop closed several of it's locations in the Bay State.

Which store is the latest victim? Market 32/Price Chopper sadly closed one of their locations at the end of January. According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, the Cambridge Street in Worcester Price Chopper has closed for good.

The Worcester Telegram reports that the popular supermarket, which has served residents in the area for over 20 years, has closed for good according to Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market 32/Price Chopper. Bringhurst had this to say:

This decision was made to ensure the company's long-term health so we can continue to evolve and provide an exceptional experience to our customers and the communities we serve.

Bringhurst also stressed the fact that the 4 other Worcester locations are definitely remaining open and that the employees of the Cambridge Street store will be offered jobs at other Price Choppers in the area.

This Worcester Price Chopper joins an ever-expanding list of other retailers closing stores in Massachusetts such as Big Lots, Nordstrom, Macy's, Walgreens, CVS, Kohl's, Rite Aid, Advance Auto Parts, and the previously mentioned Stop & Shop.

The Cambridge Street Price Chopper first opened it's doors back in 2003 on the site of the old Reed & Prince factory. For more on the story, visit the Worcester Telegram & Gazette's website here.

