Massachusetts is where you can find several attractions throughout the state. If anyone plans a vacation in the Bay State, they would probably want to visit some of the top tourist spots to see at some point, right? But what if one of those spots is extremely hyped up, but then turned out to be extremely disappointing? There happens to be a historical landmark in Massachusetts that was so disappointing, it received some absolutely scathing reviews from some very unimpressed tourists.

The popular publication, 'Thrillist', released an article titled The Funniest Reviews of Plymouth Rock Left By Disappointed Tourists. Of course, Plymouth Rock is known for where the pilgrim's initially stepped off the Mayflower in 1620.

Despite being such an iconic spot in American history, as well as being surrounded by the thriving town of Plymouth, MA, the historic rock seems to be substantially underwhelming when its been visited by tourists. And some of those tourists have been leaving some pretty savage reviews about the spot.

Here are some examples of such reviews that 'Thrillist' posted:

Not sure what I expected to see exactly but it’s a rock. Just a rock, not particularly a big rock. Didn’t really have a bunch of historical information or things to read, kind of just a pit with a rock in it and that’s it. -Google Reviews, October 2024 Nice area to walk around and Plymouth is very picturesque. The rock itself is just that, a rock. On the ground. And it's not even where the pilgrims landed. It wasn't busy and there's easy access to take a peak. There is also a replica Mayflower to see and plenty of views of the harbour and coastline... -Google Reviews, October 2024

One unimpressed tourist posted a rather lengthy seething review to make sure they got several digs in on the landmark. Here are just a few excerpts from that particular review:

Listen up, folks, I traveled from afar, expecting some sort of grand monument or at least a rock with... I dunno, personality? What I got was Plymouth Rock. Oh boy, where do I start? First off, **size matters**, and this rock? It's the equivalent of a geological participation trophy. You'd think the rock that's got an entire Thanksgiving story pinned on it would be, maybe, just a tad more majestic? No. It's like the universe held a contest for the most average rock and Plymouth said, ‘Hold my sediment.’... ...Value for money?** Well, it's free to look at, but I want a refund on my time. I've had more emotional connection with my toaster. At least that thing visibly contributes to my life by making breakfast. “In conclusion, if you're compiling a bucket list, maybe put ‘seeing Plymouth Rock’ right below ‘organizing your sock drawer’ in terms of excitement. It's the geological equivalent of a placeholder; it's there because something has to be, not because it should be. Would not recommend unless you're into the thrill of extreme underwhelm. However, if they ever decide to let people throw tomatoes at it for historical accuracy (since I'm sure the pilgrims were equally unimpressed), count me back in for a revisit! -Google Reviews, August 2024

Geez! Tell us how you really feel, everyone! As you can see, there's more than a few people who aren't exactly thrilled with the spot where the pilgrims allegedly set foot after just getting off the Mayflower. If nothing else, some touristy spots can be relatively underwhelming at times, even if they are iconic. Let's be honest, it's a rock. What did you expect? We like our history and what it represents in Massachusetts!

