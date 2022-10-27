Every day, we have the privilege to hop in our vehicles to commute to work and back. Or if you're one of those people that travel a lot like me, those are awesome privileges too. Driving is part of our everyday lives no matter how you look at it.

When we go out to drive, we just start the car and go right? We expect everything on a car to work as it should. However, without a little visual inspection every now and then, you could end up having the blue lights behind you.

So, what are we required to have on our vehicles to avoid being pulled over?

On my way home from Pittsfield last week, I was driving through Cheshire just passed the State Police Barricks when a Trooper pulls out, gets behind me, and turns his blue lights on. I look at my speedometer and I'm doing the speed limit remind you. I'm asking myself, what's he pulling me over for?

Low and behold, one of my license plate tag lights was out! Now I drive a 2004 Toyota Highlander with almost 200,000 miles so I'm pretty sure they have never been replaced. It's just one of those things that's a hit or miss when it comes to operating a vehicle legally in the Baystate. The next day I end up going out to Walmart to buy replacement bulbs. My tip to you if you're going to replace this particular bulb or bulbs, go LED that way you don't have to worry about it for a long time.

Below is information from Section 7 regarding rear lighting on your vehicle according to mass.gov.

"Every motor vehicle and trailer so operated shall be equipped with two rear lights mounted one at each side of the rear of the vehicle so as to show two red lights from behind and a white light so arranged as to illuminate and not obscure the rear number plate and shall be equipped with two stop lights mounted" - mass.gov

So, do yourself a favor and make sure your rear lighting on your vehicle is functioning at all times to avoid any hassle with the law.

