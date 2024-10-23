11 Massachusetts Towns Have Leaf Blower Restrictions with More to Follow

It's that time of year when people throughout Massachusetts are outside blowing the leaves that have fallen from the trees. It's wise to take care of leaf-blowing duties regularly so you don't have a massive cleanup in November. I've made this mistake many times and always regret it.

A couple of years ago I received a battery-powered leaf blower and I like it. Before that, I owned a corded one but I didn't like that much as I didn't have as much freedom to get around. The battery-powered one gets the job done though I would like to get a second battery as this would make for longer blowing durations before having to stop and charge the battery. However, I still like it better than the loud gas-powered models.

Some Massachusetts Towns Have Bans on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

Speaking of gas-powered leaf blowers did you know that some Massachusetts areas have banned the gas-powered models? According to LawnStarter, the following towns and cities have placed bans on gas-powered leaf blowers due to the excessive noise and pollution that the machines cause. These include the following:

Arlington

Belmont

Brookline

Cambridge

Concord

Lexington

Lincoln

Marblehead

Newton

Swampscott

Winchester

Other areas in Massachusetts will be activating bans on gas-powered leaf blowers including Lexington which takes effect in 2026.

Of course, the details of the bans vary by town and city. So if you have any specific questions regarding the bans it's always a good idea to contact your town or city offices. You can get more details on Massachusetts's gas-powered leaf blower bans by going here.

