Massachusetts is home to one of the most iconic restaurants, not just in the state or the New England region, but one that has garnished some national recognition. After all, it was even named as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant earlier this year. And now, it's been ranked among the best oldest restaurants in the world.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently published its rankings of the best oldest restaurants, not just in America, but in the world. This particular joint, which has earned high praise for its quality, as well as its longevity, seems to be earning new acclaim every time someone mentions it.

What Massachusetts Restaurant is Ranked Among the World's Best Oldest Restaurants?

Ranked along with eateries across the globe from places like London, and Paris, as well as Portugal, Spain, and Japan, is the legendary Massachusetts spot in Boston, known as Union Oyster House.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the legendary Boston spot making its list of World's Best Oldest Restaurants:

Boston’s Union Oyster House has been serving oysters (and more) since 1826. A Designated National Historic Landmark, the restaurant has featured on multiple 'best restaurants' lists over the years, both in the US and around the world. The restaurant is cosy, with dark wood interiors, and oysters are obviously the number one menu choice – but other seafood dishes are available, too. Lobster rolls, crab cakes and fish and chips are all customer favourites. And what better way to finish than with a slice of Boston cream pie?

The spot definitely has the Bay State's vote for being ranked on the list of great old spots around the world. It's known as one of those must-visits if you make your way out east. And when you get to, just know you're dining at one of the world's best oldest joints in existence!

