One of the legendary venues in all of Massachusetts has announced its Popular Artist Series for the 2025 year and there are plenty of great acts that will be playing on its stage throughout this Summer.

Tanglewood's Popular Artist Series will go from June 21st thru August 31st and sure enough, some very popular acts are set to hit its stage this year in Lenox.

Saturday, June 21st, A Prairie Home Companion will take the stage with its new age performance style.

July 3rd and 4th, the celebrated singer-songwriter from Massachusetts, James Taylor will perform yet another Tanglewood show. Tiny Habits will be the supporting acts. However, the July 4th show is already sold out.

Then July 8th, three great acts of the rock/alternative 90s/2000s era will take the stage as Barenaked Ladies will headline with Sugar Ray and Fastball as supporting acts.

Then, July 29th Emmylou Harris & Graham Nash will hit the stage. Back in 1975, they performed at Tanglewood. Harris and Nash are both legends of their respective genres in country and rock.

On August 28th, the NPR Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show known as Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! hosted by Peter Sagal will take the stage with panelists consisting of comedians, writers, and celebrity guests to tackle the week of news.

Then to close out the series, on August 31st, Bonnie Raitt will headline with supporting acts, Jimmy Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band.

While this series is just some of the great performances that will be at Tanglewood in 2025, there is certainly no shortage of shows. You can check out the full list of the upcoming shows at the link provided here.

The upcoming series dates are set at Tanglewood. It's a nice luxury to have such an amazing venue right in our own backyard. Enjoy!

