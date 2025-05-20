Massachusetts Announces Memorial Day Liquor Restrictions

Massachusetts has some commerce restrictions during certain holidays. Examples of this include retailers being closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, which is why you're not able to shop at department or grocery stores on those days. But there are other holidays where there are restrictions, but they aren't full restrictions. An example of this is coming up in a few days.

Memorial Day will occur on May 26 this year. For many, the day will include paying tribute and remembering those in battle who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can continue to enjoy the freedom that we have daily. In many cities and towns, the day will include special ceremonies, parades, remembrance speeches, and cemetery visits. Others will host and attend backyard cookouts and picnics. Some of those gatherings may include alcohol, but if you wait until May 26 to purchase alcohol, you should know that you'll have to wait a little later in the day to make your purchase.

According to Massachusetts law, liquor stores may not open before noon on Memorial Day. The reason behind this law is that Memorial Day, as we mentioned earlier, is reserved for remembering, mourning, and celebrating our fallen heroes.

The alcohol restriction also falls into one of Massachusetts' many blue laws, as stated by mass.org.

The Massachusetts Blue Laws control which businesses may legally operate on Sundays and some legal holidays. Various retail and non-retail businesses are allowed to operate on those days, but some retailers must abide by voluntariness of employment provisions. Special rules also apply to factories and mills and to the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Simply put, the Memorial Day alcohol sales limitation is a blue law, and like many blue laws, they have been in effect for a very long time. No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or everywhere in between, if you plan on buying alcohol on Memorial Day, you'll have to wait to purchase your items after 12 pm that day. If you have any questions about the limited alcohol sales on Memorial Day, you can learn more by checking out the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission page.

