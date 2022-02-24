Don’t Make This Mistake in MA, $15,000 Could Come Out of Your Pocket

We still have quite a bit of winter to go and in Berkshire County, the weather has been all over the place. Some days we see a high of 60 degrees, other days we're back into the 20s or lower. Some days we get nailed with a decent amount of snow and then a few days later it's all been melted due to mild temperatures. It's been quite the roller coaster ride in Berkshire County this winter.

Since the snow recently melted in the Berkshires (don't get used to it), I have noticed when driving to and from work, there is a decent amount of litter on the side of some roads. This tends to happen each winter, however, our city and town crews throughout the Berkshires do a great job getting the litter picked up.

When seeing litter on the ground, it had me wondering what the punishment is for littering in Massachusetts. Obviously, we know it's something we should avoid as many of us want to do our part in caring for the environment but I was wondering what the actual punishment is for littering. Whoever gets caught littering I hope has some deep pockets.

According to the Massachusetts Legislature, the punishment for littering in Massachusetts can range from $5,000 to $15,000 for a criminal penalty. A civil penalty is significantly lower which ranges from $20 to $100. These amounts depend on how much trash is being disposed of and where the trash is being illegally dumped. You can get all of the details on these penalties by going here. Save money and save the environment, avoid littering.

