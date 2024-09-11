Massachusetts LOVES This TV Show–And It’s Canceled!

When it comes to canceled TV shows, most of them are canceled for good reason. They're awful. Terrible. The worst. In rare instances though, some actually good or even great shows get canceled before they get a chance to find their core audience.

A great example of that would be the show that was canceled in 2000 after only one season but featured the talents of Jason Segel, James Franco, and Seth Rogan and is now considered a classic: Freaks and Geeks.

However, nowadays thanks to DVD, Blu-Ray, and streaming platforms, you have plenty of opportunities to binge-watch almost any show you want to whether it was canceled or not. What about you? Do you have a favorite show that was canceled much too soon?

It could be something recent like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina or something much older like Veronica Mars. Heck, one of my fave TV shows of all time was canceled after just one season (and it didn't even get to finish the season!). 2002's Firefly, created by Buffy the Vampire Slayer mastermind Joss Whedon.

Recently the team at Shane Co., the largest privately owned jeweler in America, decided to find out which canceled shows were searched for online the most in each state. Any guesses for which canceled show is searched for the most in the Bay State?

Before we get to the answer, here's how Shane Co. arrived at its findings. The Shane Co. team used Google Trends search data over the past year and searched the 50 most popular canceled TV shows from different sources such as IMDB and BuzzFeed to determine which canceled shows are searched for the most in each state.

The most-searched-for canceled TV show for Massachusetts is the early 2000s classic Arrested Development, created by Mitchell Hurwitz and starring (among others) Jason Bateman, Jessica Walter, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, and Jeffrey Tambor.

By the way, if you're interested, the most-searched-for canceled shows overall in this country are:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (10 states) Twin Peaks (5 states) The OA/The Getdown (tied for 3 states each)

Take a look at the results for yourself at Shane Co.'s website here. Who knows? Maybe your favorite canceled TV show is mentioned.

