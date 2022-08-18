Massachusetts Man Arrested For Burglary In Vermont

Apparently not satisfied with breaking the law in the state where he resides, a Massachusetts man was recently arrested by Vermont State Troopers on burglary charges. Maybe the fact that he already has a record in the Bay State moved him to try his luck elsewhere.

According to a media statement from Vermont State Police(VSP), a Springfield man was arrested early Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. in Berlin, Vermont on trespassing and burglary charges.

VSP reports they were notified that two people were at a home they were told not to be just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, August 16th. Upon further investigation, State Police discovered that the couple had entered the home without permission.

The two suspects, 23-year-old Joseph Llano of Springfield, MA, and 35-year-old Jennie Galway of Washington, VT, quickly fled the scene when troopers arrived but both were detained shortly thereafter.

Llano and Galway were both taken to the Berlin barracks for processing. Galway was released with a citation for Unlawful Trespass and she is ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court in late September.

Llano meanwhile, was not so lucky. He was charged with Unlawful Trespass, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Apparently, Llano was arrested in Massachusetts last year on armed robbery charges. For more on the Vermont story, visit the Vermont State Police website here.

