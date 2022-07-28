Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession W/Intent

Another step forward has been taken in what has become the never-ending quest of getting fentanyl off our streets. Yesterday in federal court in Boston, a New Bedford man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute.

According to a media statement from the Department of Justice in Boston, Marquise Thompson, 35 years old of New Bedford, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Thompson was arrested prior to his attempt to sell fentanyl back in October 2020. After he was arrested, both state and federal law enforcement seized more than 20 grams of fentanyl plus packing materials from a New Bedford apartment that Thompson was using to store narcotics.

According to the Department of Justice per the media statement:

The charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl provides for a mandatory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Sentencing was scheduled for early November of 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs. Thompson was indicted back in May of last year by a federal grand jury.

The case is part of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction program, Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing the frequency of violent crimes. You can find out more by visiting their website here.

Find out more on the Thompson case by visiting the Department of Justice's website here.

