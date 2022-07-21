Massachusetts Man Threatens Bus Driver For Driving Too Slow

I'm sure that most of us, at one time or another, have ridden on public transportation that we wished would go a little faster, speedier, QUICKER. But have you ever gone to the extremes that this Somerville man did?

Get our free mobile app

According to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority(MBTA) Transit Police, around 6:30 p.m. on July 15th, North District Transit Police officers responded to a radio call regarding an MBTA bus driver who was being threatened by a male passenger.

Apparently, the bus driver was driving too slowly for the passenger's liking. A 22-year-old Somerville man, later identified as Wakell Steele, boarded the victim's bus at Davis Square.

After the bus proceeded along the route, Steele activated the signal for the bus to stop. Once the bus pulled over at the next available stop, Steele approached the bus driver and demanded his money back, accusing the driver of driving too slow.

MBTA Transit Police report that at this point Steele grabbed a chock block(a block of wood weighing around 5 pounds that is used to secure the tires of the bus when it's not in motion) located near a storage compartment at the front of the bus and took a threatening stance toward the driver.

Armed with the chock block, Steele once again demanded his bus fare be returned to him. The bus driver, in fear of getting assaulted, got out of the driver's seat and pushed past Steele, exiting the bus.

At this point, Steele then also exited the bus and began walking away from the bus toward Central Street. The bus driver then pointed out Steele to some law enforcement officers who started after him.

The cops eventually caught up with Steele and attempted to converse with him. When that proved unsuccessful, police arrested him on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Steele was brought to Transportation Police Department Headquarters for booking. The bus driver was unharmed.

For more, check out Transit Police Department's website here.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.