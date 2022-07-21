Massachusetts Man Threatens Bus Driver For Driving Too Slow
I'm sure that most of us, at one time or another, have ridden on public transportation that we wished would go a little faster, speedier, QUICKER. But have you ever gone to the extremes that this Somerville man did?
According to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority(MBTA) Transit Police, around 6:30 p.m. on July 15th, North District Transit Police officers responded to a radio call regarding an MBTA bus driver who was being threatened by a male passenger.
Apparently, the bus driver was driving too slowly for the passenger's liking. A 22-year-old Somerville man, later identified as Wakell Steele, boarded the victim's bus at Davis Square.
After the bus proceeded along the route, Steele activated the signal for the bus to stop. Once the bus pulled over at the next available stop, Steele approached the bus driver and demanded his money back, accusing the driver of driving too slow.
MBTA Transit Police report that at this point Steele grabbed a chock block(a block of wood weighing around 5 pounds that is used to secure the tires of the bus when it's not in motion) located near a storage compartment at the front of the bus and took a threatening stance toward the driver.
Armed with the chock block, Steele once again demanded his bus fare be returned to him. The bus driver, in fear of getting assaulted, got out of the driver's seat and pushed past Steele, exiting the bus.
At this point, Steele then also exited the bus and began walking away from the bus toward Central Street. The bus driver then pointed out Steele to some law enforcement officers who started after him.
The cops eventually caught up with Steele and attempted to converse with him. When that proved unsuccessful, police arrested him on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Steele was brought to Transportation Police Department Headquarters for booking. The bus driver was unharmed.
For more, check out Transit Police Department's website here.