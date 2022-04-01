Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Get Married Without a Witness?

Massachusetts is a prime destination for outdoor weddings. With the Bay State's natural beauty including breathtaking mountain ranges, outdoor meadows, peaceful rivers, and a comfortable climate, Massachusetts is a natural for that next big step in your life.

When my wife and I had our wedding back in 2008 it was a beautiful Friday in October (the 10th to be exact). October can be tricky because you don't what kind of weather you're going to get. Massachusetts has had its fair share of snow in October over the years. Who wants to be shivering when posing for outdoor photos on their wedding day? Getting married in October in Massachusetts can be a roll of the dice but if you hit it right, it can be absolutely breathtaking.

What Was the Weather Like on My Wedding Day?

Luckily for my wife and me, the weather was beautiful and mild on our wedding day. We were glad that we stuck with getting married in October as it's one of our favorite months. Nothing beats a beautiful, foliage-filled October day in New England. Plus, the conditions were prime for photos. We were truly blessed on our wedding day.

Did You Know That Some States Require a Witness in Order to Get Married?

One aspect pertaining to weddings that I found interesting when scrolling the internet is that some states require a witness (and other states more than one) when getting married. For example, in New Jersey in order for a couple to be legally married, they need one witness (18 years or older) who knows both applicants. In New York, the couple is required to have at least one witness, 18-years or older. In Maine, the state's law requires the ceremony must be witnessed by at least two people other than the officiant and signed by the couple, the officiant, and witnesses.

So, Do You Need a Witness in Order to be Legally Married in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, the state does not require a witness by law in order for a couple to get married. So, for folks getting married in the Bay State, you don't have to worry about having signatures, photo identification, etc. to prove your wedding occurred. You already have enough to do when planning your wedding, there's one less thing to worry about when getting married in Massachusetts. Consider the Bay State for your big day.

Source: U.S. Marriage Laws

