Massachusetts Does Require You to Still Wear a Mask in Certain Situations: When and Where?

Massachusetts Does Require You to Still Wear a Mask in Certain Situations: When and Where?

Google Maps/CANVA

There's no question that COVID-19 variants are still circulating throughout Massachusetts and the risk of infection in some Massachusetts communities is on the rise as well. Add to that, Massachusetts residents are dealing with RSV along with the traditional flu. It's really a winter wonderland of sickness throughout the Bay State.

Have You Noticed That More People are Masking Up in Massachusetts?

With all of these different sicknesses roaming around Massachusetts, you're probably noticing that more people are wearing masks compared to a few months ago. In addition, health organizations like CHP for example offer regular covid and flu vaccinations via their mobile health unit and at their offices. There are plenty of options available if you haven't been vaccinated at this point.

Some Massachusetts School Districts and Organizations are Choosing to Mask Up in Order to Reduce the Risk of Infection

In addition, there are some organizations and schools throughout Massachusetts that have reinstated indoor masking. There was an article recently published by WAMC that focuses on how some folks and organizations are further recommending that indoor masking make a return which you can read about by going here.

Get our free mobile app

While companies, organizations, and individual school districts are making their own decisions on indoor masking you may be wondering where and when it is actually imperative to wear a mask in Massachusetts.

Here's When and Where You Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts According to mass.gov

  • Hospitals, Emergency Medical Services, Primary Care, and Urgent Care Settings
  • Healthcare Practice Settings
  • In skilled nursing facilities and residential care facilities
  • Home health care workers, including Personal Care Attendants (PCAs) and Home Health Aides
  • On transportation provided by the Commonwealth’s Human Service Transportation (HST) Brokerage system

You can get further details on each of these requirements by going here. Stay healthy.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Filed Under: Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM