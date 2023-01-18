Massachusetts Does Require You to Still Wear a Mask in Certain Situations: When and Where?

There's no question that COVID-19 variants are still circulating throughout Massachusetts and the risk of infection in some Massachusetts communities is on the rise as well. Add to that, Massachusetts residents are dealing with RSV along with the traditional flu. It's really a winter wonderland of sickness throughout the Bay State.

Have You Noticed That More People are Masking Up in Massachusetts?

With all of these different sicknesses roaming around Massachusetts, you're probably noticing that more people are wearing masks compared to a few months ago. In addition, health organizations like CHP for example offer regular covid and flu vaccinations via their mobile health unit and at their offices. There are plenty of options available if you haven't been vaccinated at this point.

Some Massachusetts School Districts and Organizations are Choosing to Mask Up in Order to Reduce the Risk of Infection

In addition, there are some organizations and schools throughout Massachusetts that have reinstated indoor masking. There was an article recently published by WAMC that focuses on how some folks and organizations are further recommending that indoor masking make a return which you can read about by going here.

While companies, organizations, and individual school districts are making their own decisions on indoor masking you may be wondering where and when it is actually imperative to wear a mask in Massachusetts.

Here's When and Where You Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts According to mass.gov

Hospitals, Emergency Medical Services, Primary Care, and Urgent Care Settings

Healthcare Practice Settings

In skilled nursing facilities and residential care facilities

Home health care workers, including Personal Care Attendants (PCAs) and Home Health Aides

On transportation provided by the Commonwealth’s Human Service Transportation (HST) Brokerage system

You can get further details on each of these requirements by going here. Stay healthy.

