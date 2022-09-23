These Six 32 Ounce Movie Cups Were a Big Hit with MA Kids in 1992

One of my first memories of seeing a movie in a drive-in setting was back in the summer of 1989. My family took me to Coury's Drive-In in northern Berkshire County (North Adams) to see "Batman" starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger. Even though Tim Burton's take on the superhero classic was a bit dark, I absolutely loved it and I was off to the races when it came to collecting Batman toys and trading cards from that movie.

Fast Forward three years, "Batman Returns" hit theaters in June of 1992. I did enjoy the movie very much, but the 1989 film was hard to beat in my opinion. Some may disagree with me and that is perfectly fine.

Massachusetts Families Loved the 1992 Batman Returns Cups That McDonald's Offered

One thing that I fell in love with was the fact that McDonald's was offering six 32-ounce cups from the "Batman Returns" movie (check out the retro commercial below). I wanted very badly to collect them all. I remember that I was able to find two or three of the cups but it was pretty much impossible for me to get all six. My parents had taken me to a few McDonald's locations throughout the Berkshires and even outside of the Berkshires just to help complete my set but the folks at McDonald's even said they were having a difficult time hanging on to them because they were such a hot item. There's no doubt that Massachusetts families wanted those cups just as much as I did. I was able to get one more cup even after the promotion ended. I considered myself lucky. Years later I purchased all six cups from eBay in pristine condition which you can check out below the retro commercial.

