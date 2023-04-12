A Popular Item Won’t be Available Before Noon on Memorial Day in Massachusetts

People in Massachusetts have been experiencing warmer and more pleasant weather as of late. Just to think, back in mid-March folks throughout Massachusetts were digging out of a big snowstorm during a winter that didn't give us much precipitation. You have to love mother nature, especially in Western Massachusetts. You never know what tricks and surprises she's going to have up her sleeve for us.

With warmer weather making its presence known throughout the Bay State, many of us are getting prepared and excited for summer. Heck, I just ordered myself a new air conditioner because my current one is just about ready for death and I don't want to be stuck scrambling for one when the real hot weather strikes.

Other summer preparations that I have been seeing in my neighborhood and throughout the Berkshires include people organizing their decks, yard clean-up for the mowing season, and grills being fired up. There's no doubt that grilling is a popular summer activity, especially on the day that is the unofficial start to the summer season, Memorial Day.

Speaking of Memorial Day, if you want to celebrate on that day with alcohol you should either purchase your beverages ahead of time or you will have to wait until noon or after on that day. That's right, liquor stores or any store that sells alcohol legally cannot sell alcohol on Memorial Day in Massachusetts until noon and after. On a holiday that's reserved for us to remember, mourn, and celebrate our fallen heroes, you'll have to wait a little longer to get your alcoholic beverages unless, of course, you do so prior to May 29.

