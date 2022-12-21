It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.

Why do I bring this up? Well, I'm sure you're feeling the stress of the holiday season, at least financially.

At the risk of sounding polarizing, the good news is that the minimum wage in Massachusetts is going up by $.75, the culmination, if you will, of the road to a $15.00/hour minimum wage here in the bay state.

I say polarizing because the annually increase to $15.00 an hour does not sit well with many small business owners who feel that it's unsustainable for them. Lest we forget, most small business owners aren't as rich as you might think!

Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1, 2023.

Effective January 1, 2023 , the minimum wage is $15.00 and the service rate is $6.75 .

, the minimum wage is and the service rate is . The minimum wage applies to all employees except agricultural workers ($8.00 per hour is the minimum wage for most agricultural workers), members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside sales people. -mass.gov

$15.00 an hour is quite a difference from my first job that netted me a weekly paycheck of less that $100.00 with a minimum wage of $4.25 in 1995! I spent it on new CDs. 😂