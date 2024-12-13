Massachusetts Moron Gets Stuck In Chimney Hiding From Police
This past Tuesday, a Massachusetts man, probably not too bright, certainly knew what month it was when he got stuck in a chimney trying to evade police. BTW, it wasn't his own chimney, it was SOMEBODY ELSE'S.
Who knows why he did it? Maybe he figured, "Well, if it can work for Santa...", but it didn't work for this guy. In the end, firefighters had to bust him out of the chimney. Here's the lowdown on the story.
A 33-year-old Fall River man by the name of Robert Langlias started roof hopping when police showed up at his home with an arrest warrant on Tuesday. Robert and another man decided to climb out a window to escape the cops.
The other man jumped onto a parked car and ran away. Robert, however, started hopping across rooftops until he saw a chimney and figured that it was as good a place as any to hide from the police.
Robert became stuck halfway down the chimney and had to be rescued. The best part? There's ACTUAL chest-cam footage of a cop finding him stuck in the chimney and telling him, "You're an idiot."
Eventually, firefighters had to bust open the side of the chimney to get Robert out. Langlias is apparently facing drug charges along with several outstanding warrants. A second suspect was also arrested on drug related charges.
The other man who jumped from the roof onto the parked car and ran away is, as of this moment, still at large. For more on the original story, please visit NBC News' website by clicking here.
