The Deadliest Animal on Earth is Now Active in Massachusetts

As we get closer to summer people have been enjoying the outdoor weather. Here in Massachusetts, there are many fun activities and new places to explore outdoors during the warm months including hiking and biking trails. But with the outdoor activities comes the appearance of the most dangerous animal on Earth and this creature is active in Massachusetts. Protecting yourself from this animal is imperative.

Get our free mobile app

What is the Most Dangerous Animal in Massachusetts?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls mosquitos the "World's Deadliest Animal?" This is according to an article by Pfizer which states that mosquitos cause more than 700,000 deaths per year and their bite can cause at least six potentially deadly diseases including Malaria, West Nile Virus, Dengue, Zika, Yellow Fever, and Chikungunya. These six diseases can cause many symptoms and physical ailments including the sensation of bones breaking, shriveled-up bodies, inflammation of the brain, fevers, aches, restriction of organ function, and even death. We have included a video from Discovery U.K. that breaks down these diseases.

Mosquitos Aren't Leaving Massachusetts Anytime Soon

Whether we like it or not, we are stuck with mosquitoes in Massachusetts. No matter where you live, Boston, Worcester, the Berkshires, or anywhere in the Bay State you can expect mosquito activity to take place this summer and it's important to protect yourself from these dangerous pests.

So How Do We Prevent Ourselves from Getting Mosquito Bites?

Mosquito prevention is similar to tick prevention. When outdoors you'll want to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Tuck your pants into your socks...basically cover any exposed skin. Also, you'll want to stay away from areas where heavy mosquito activity is taking place and use repellent when needed. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has some additional strategies and tips to prevent mosquito bites which you can check out by going here. Remember, preparation and prevention will go a long way when avoiding mosquito bites.

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale