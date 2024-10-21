Massachusetts certainly doesn't have any shortage of fantastic restaurants throughout the Bay State. However, when you think of the most popular restaurants in Massachusetts, perhaps you tend to think they could reside in the state's bigger cities such as Boston, or potentially one of its suburbs. As it turns out, there are plenty of great small town eateries in the Bay State as well. And one of those is among the top ten most adorable small town restaurants in the U.S.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released its ranked list of The Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Every State Ranked. So, not only was this the most adorable small town restaurant in Massachusetts, but thanks to its ranking, it was also among the top ten of those in the U.S. This particular spot showed up at #9 on the list.

What is the Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Massachusetts?

While we all know plenty of great restaurants in big cities already reside out east, the most adorable small town spot also has a home on the eastern side of the state. This one is on the tip of the east coast in the town of Rockport. The restaurant is the Roy Moore Lobster Company.

As you can see, the seasonal restaurant is extending its season into November on the weekends. Here is what 'Love Food' had to say about this most adorable small town restaurant in Massachusetts:

Lobster in the town of Rockport doesn’t come fresher than at old-fashioned fish shack Roy Moore Lobster Company. It serves boiled lobster, stuffed clams, oysters, smoked salmon, fishcakes, warming chowder, perfectly crispy shrimp, and haddock. Place your order at the counter, then take a seat on the deck if there’s space. Note that the shack closes for the off season.

This coastal seafood spot has already received plenty of accolades in 2024 in addition to this one...

Add this spot to another one of your must-visit spots for any given road trip out east. After all, it's the most adorable small town restaurant in Massachusetts, and in the top ten for the U.S. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images