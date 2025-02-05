Here are the Top 3 Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts for 2025

Massachusetts has many accolades under its belt including being the top state to raise a family, quality educational offerings, and affordable places to live.

Of course, not all areas of Massachusetts offer affordable living options. If you plan on buying a home or renting in the Bay State it's wise to do your homework.

Houzeo recently released a list of the 10 cheapest places to live in Massachusetts in 2025 and today we take a look at the top three.

With a median house rent of $1,500 and a median home value of $297,911 the city of Pittsfield is the third cheapest place to live in Massachusetts for 2025. Houzeo says,

Pittsfield is renowned for its scenic beauty, cultural attractions, and recreational opportunities. Housing costs are also 25.2% lower than nationwide, which is an added advantage.

With a median house rent of $1,750 and a median home value of $282,534 the city of Springfield is the second cheapest place to live in Massachusetts. Houzeo says,

Healthcare in Springfield is highly affordable at 8.7% lower than the national average. Located on the Eastern bank, the city offers scenic views of the Connecticut River. It is also home to major firms like Baystate Health and Theodore’s Inc., which offers ample employment opportunities.

With a median house rent of $1,350 and a median home value of $245,838 the city of North Adams is the cheapest place to live in Massachusetts. Houzeo says,

The city is highly affordable, and offers transportation costs 27.4% below the national average. It is renowned for its historical monuments and grand community events.

I would like to add that I lived in North Adams for 16 years and have many fond memories of growing up in the northern Berkshire city. You can view the entire list here.

