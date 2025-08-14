We are all well informed just how beautiful and aesthetically pleasing Massachusetts is! There are so many charming destinations here that some residents of the state haven't even discovered that are some of the most alluring that you can find. However, when it comes to who gets named the most beautiful county in the state, someone in the Bay State has to come home with that title.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' have recently made their elite picks for the most beautiful county in every state. While there are certainly an absurd amount that can make their case throughout the state of Massachusetts, but in the end, one had to be victorious.

What is the Most Beautiful County in All of Massachusetts?

It's probably pretty not a surprise that a county with some amazing coastal area might just be the obvious choice. Or, perhaps even more obvious that it would likely be the one that happens to have Cape Cod as part of it. As you have likely learned from that, the most beautiful county in Massachusetts, as picked by 'Love Exploring', is Barnstable County.

Rusty Watson via Unsplash Rusty Watson via Unsplash loading...

Thomas Werneken via Unsplash Thomas Werneken via Unsplash loading...

Ruth H Curtis via Unsplash Ruth H Curtis via Unsplash loading...

Some of the best views happen to be on or near the water. Since Barnstable County has towns like Chatham, Wellfleet, and Provincetown which are all pretty impressive to look at, you might be able to understand why the county was picked as the most beautiful county in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about their pick for such a title:

This county encompasses the favorite vacation destination and outdoor playground that is Cape Cod, flexed like a bicep from Massachusetts' main coastline. Provincetown is the main hub, right on the fingertips, but the rest of the peninsula has plenty going for it, from the Cape Cod Rail Trail – a cycling and walking path following disused tracks – to its creamy beaches, lobster restaurants, and whale-watching trips.

Nik Guiney via Unsplash Nik Guiney via Unsplash loading...

You could make a case for so many spots across the Bay State, but let's be honest, it's tough to argue this one. Maybe that's an idea for your next great vacation spot for you to take. Summer isn't exactly over just yet. Enjoy it while you can, Massachusetts!