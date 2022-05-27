Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.

Another aspect of the Berkshires that natives and tourists love is our natural attractions. Whether it's Mount Greylock, Monument Mountain Reservation, October Mountain State Forest, Natural Bridge, etc., there's plenty of natural beauty throughout Berkshire County for individuals from all walks of life to enjoy. I for one love the waterfalls and lakes/ponds that Berkshire County has to offer including Bellevue Falls in Adams, Pecks Falls in Adams, Wahconah Falls in Dalton, Bash Bish Falls (Berkshires/New York), Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, and the Greylock Glen in Adams. These areas of natural water are a sight to see and you can even swim in some of them.

With all of the beauty that Berkshire County is known for, Travel + Leisure Magazine went with another area of beauty as the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts. The magazine published an article entitled The Most Beautiful Place in Each U.S. State and the Cape won out for Massachusetts. This is what author Anne Olivia Bauso had to say in the write up:

This delicate chain of federally protected land is rich in natural appeal, including marshes, woodlands, wild cranberry bogs, windswept dunes, walking paths, and miles of sandy beaches. This is one of the last remaining blocks of Atlantic coastal pine barrens, a now-rare forest ecosystem teeming with animals and birdlife.

What do you think? Is Cape Cod the most beautiful place in Massachusetts or should the Berkshires get that distinction or should it be another Massachusetts location altogether?

