Massachusetts is home to so many potential vacation destinations, not just during the Summer months, but no matter what time of year it is. That being said, given it is still Summer, why wouldn't you want to squeeze in another getaway while we're still in the warmer months of the year? And while you're at it, wouldn't you want to go somewhere beautiful? Like, maybe one of the most beautiful towns in America? One of those just happens to be a relatively short road trip away here in the Bay State.

With Massachusetts hugging the east coast, we get the luxury of having a lot of great coastal towns with some excellent scenery. That gives you a hint that the Bay State's town that ended up on the most beautiful towns in America, according to 'Conde Nast Traveler', is one of those fantastic coastal spot.

What Massachusetts Small Town is Among the Most Beautiful Towns in America?

Previously, this coastal town has been noted as one of the most adorable coastal towns to visit around the world. That already gives it a good amount of credibility to be chosen among the 31 most beautiful towns in America. Based on 'Conde Nast Traveler's picks, the Massachusetts town that is one of the most beautiful in America is Rockport, MA.

'Conde Nast Traveler' had this to say about why this coastal town is among the most beautiful towns in America:

About 40 miles north of Boston, Rockport is a lovely coastal town loved by lobster fishermen and artists. You can find both industries along Bearskin Neck, a peninsula of old fishing shacks that has been turned into a stretch of shops and galleries. (Main Street is another tourist-friendly option.) Other hot spots include the highly swimmable Front Beach and Halibut Point State Park, a former granite quarry where, on clear days, you can spot Maine in the distance. But if you really want to rack up some Instagram likes, snap a few photos of Motif No. 1, a red, buoy-covered fishing shack known as “the most often-painted building in America.

If you've been there, it can seem like the town is almost too good to be true from the scenery and all there is to take in. With it being one of those great Massachusetts coastal towns to take advantage of, perhaps Rockport deserves another road trip before Summer ends if you're looking to close to the water before that time.

