Massachusetts definitely has a stellar reputation for being the home for some charming small towns. Typically they get recognized as having some of the most charming small towns in the New England region, or maybe even throughout the country. But how about in the world? Yep, it seems that the Bay State is where you will find a spot that has recently been named as one of the most charming small towns in the world.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released its list of The World's Most Charming Small Towns and Villages. There are 47 spots throughout the world that made the list, including a handful of locations in the U.S. And one of those spots in the U.S. was a small town in Massachusetts, ranked near the top of the list at #8 out of those 47 spots. So, where is it?

What Massachusetts Town is Among the Most Charming Small Towns in the World?

Perhaps it doesn't hurt that this particular small town is located on an island that happens to be a popular vacation destination in itself. That island is Martha's Vineyard. And the town that is one of the most charming small towns in the world is Oak Bluffs, MA.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why this Massachusetts spot is one of the most charming small towns in the world:

Oak Bluffs is a small town on the island of Martha's Vineyard, known for its colourful gingerbread houses which were built by Methodists who held annual religious retreats here in the second half of the 19th century. Using an architectural style known as Carpenter Gothic, about 300 of the gingerbread houses remain in an area known as the Oak Bluffs Campground, centred around a tabernacle that still acts as a religious facility.

Judging from the aesthetics, it's pretty tough to disagree with 'Love Exploring's pick for one of the world's most charming small towns. Even during the Fall months. Maybe that means it's a spot to make a vacation destination at some point if you haven't already, Massachusetts.