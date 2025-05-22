Massachusetts’ Most Coveted Employers Based On Perks
Why is it that certain people are content to work for the same employer for decades, while others jump ship for a different job every year or two? I think it comes down to how some businesses treat their employees.
It's not always about a bigger paycheck (although that certainly plays a part). Good companies know that many employees look for other benefits to keep them around such as terrific health insurance and paid time off.
According to a recent ranking, Massachusetts is being recognized for being home to THREE companies that are all about treating their employees not only fairly, but quite often, spectacularly!
Recently Careerminds, a global outplacement and career development firm, decided to find out what makes a GREAT EMPLOYER. Careerminds polled over 3,000 workers to determine which employers are exceptional when it comes to retaining their employees.
The results, I felt, were pretty astonishing and proved that employees aren't necessarily looking for a fatter paycheck. Businesses that show they are more concerned with career growth, well-being, and financial security for employees make employees feel valued which keeps them motivated.
Before we look more closely at the Commonwealth, let's take a look at some companies across the country that know how to treat their employees, according to the poll from Careerminds.
THE TOP 5 COMPANIES TO WORK FOR (BASED ON PERKS & BENEFITS) NATIONALLY:
- Google - California
- The Coca-Cola Company - Georgia
- Ben & Jerry's - Vermont
- Hawaiian Airlines - Hawaii
- Nike - Oregon
None of those choices surprises me. They are all great companies to work for. As a matter of fact, Google's employee perks are so over the top, they're almost legendary. Now let's take a look at the most coveted businesses to work for in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS' TOP 3 MOST COVETED EMPLOYERS TO WORK FOR:
- MASSMUTUAL - SPRINGFIELD
- BIOGEN - CAMBRIDGE
- HUBSPOT - CAMBRIDGE
Nice job, Massachusetts. Folks, find more info (including WHY the companies above are so great to work for) by visiting Careerminds' website here.
