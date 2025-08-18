Massachusetts and of course, the entire New England region, is certainly well known for its seafood we're lucky enough to have here. But what about other delicious foods? You may not realize it, but the Bay State has several fantastic burger joints. There is even a burger spot exclusive to Massachusetts that is consistently being chosen for having the top burger in the state, and in fact it has one of the most delicious burgers in the U.S.

This spot, which has two locations that are only here in the Bay State, often receives plenty of recognition for serving up its burgers. You may be used to them receiving some accolades. It's even a burger joint that plenty of customers will make a decent drive just to enjoy a great burger, or in this case, the most delicious burger in Massachusetts.

What Massachusetts Burger Joint Serves the Most Delicious Burger in the State?

According to the popular food publication 'Love Food', the burger joint, which again is exclusive to Massachusetts, and is known for serving the most delicious burger in the state, is the restaurant known as White Hut.

The White Hut location specifically chosen by 'Love Food' is in West Springfield. However, they do have another location in Holyoke, and you can find them every year at 'The Big E'. 'Love Food' had this to say about why they are Massachusetts most delicious burger, and among the most delicious burgers in the U.S.:

An institution in West Springfield, White Hut is a firm favorite that hasn't changed since 1939, even though it came under new ownership in 2020. The Hamburg is an effective combination of a perfectly seasoned beef patty and a soft white bun. However, most people like to add a pile of freshly fried onions on top. For an even more indulgent meal, get yours as a Cheeseburg, which is smothered in melted white cheese.

If you're craving a burger, why not make a drive to get the most delicious burger served in the state? Of course, you could do that any time throughout the year, but why not make the most of it and grab a burger there before Summer's over?!

