There are more than a few dishes that Massachusetts is very well known for. With all the great local restaurants and eateries, you might wonder what variety of meal served could be picked, or meals given the amount of courses for any given dish served. Perhaps you may be able to guess what that signature meal might consist of based on the traditionally great food in the Bay State. We just happen to know what the exact most delicious signature meal is in Massachusetts.

Recently, the popular food and lifestyle publication 'Cheapism' researched what the most delicious signature meal is every state. For each of those picks, they didn't just choose the main course or any particular entree, they also picked out the best side dishes, drinks, and desserts that may be considered. So, what do you think that may be for Massachusetts?

What is the Most Delicious Signature Meal in Massachusetts?

One might be inclined to instantly think of Clam Chowder being involved in this meal, which it is. But also Fish & Chips was the entree involved. For dessert, it's a Boston Cream Pie, while having some Cranberry Juice as the beverage.

Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about the combination they picked out as the most delicious signature meal in Massachusetts:

A steaming bowl of clam chowder, rich and creamy with tender clams and potatoes, is a must-have, embodying Massachusetts’ maritime roots. The iconic Boston cream pie isn’t really a pie at all with layers of sponge cake, creamy custard, and rich chocolate glaze — heaven for your tastebuds.

Given the reputation each of those items has in the Bay State with FIsh & Chips, Clam Chowder, Boston Cream Pie, and even Cranberry Juice, it's tough to argue that there might be a better or more reputable combo for Massachusetts. Maybe find a great spot to try all those this Spring/Summer during a night out!

