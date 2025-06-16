Massachusetts is a highly sought-after state for travel, tourism, and family. The Bay State is filled with culture, high-quality educational offerings, and safe neighborhoods. With universities like Harvard, MIT, Boston College, and Northeastern, it's no surprise that people want to experience Massachusetts and be embedded in the state's culture and educational opportunities.

A Massachusetts City is the Seventh Most Expensive to Live in America for 2025-2026

Just like any state, Massachusetts has some affordable places to live and others that are quite expensive. Speaking of expensive places, the city of Lawrence ranks in the top 10 on realestate.usnews.com. The website released a list of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. in 2025-2026, and Lawrence placed at #7.

The rankings were based on the median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners. The site notes that Lawrence, along with the cities on the rest of the list, requires the most wealth to live comfortably.

Statistics of Lawrence, MA

Population: 61,899

Average Commute: 16 minutes

Median Home Value: $1,231,333

Median Monthly Rent: $2,042

Median Household Income: $107,912

The website states that the national average home value is $370,489, while the median home value in Lawrence is $404,694. Lawrence offers a higher value of living compared to similarly sized cities.

Things to Do in Lawrence

Some of the top attractions in Lawrence include the Lawrence Heritage State Park, Canal Street Antique Mall, and Den Rock Park, which contains a 120-acre wooded area. If you're a nature fan, there are plenty of activities you can do at Den Rock Park, including rock climbing, hiking, walking, and nature observation.

Which Other Massachusetts Cities Made the List?

No other Massachusetts city ranked in the top 25. You would think maybe Cambridge or Boston would have, but Lawrence was the only Massachusetts city to place in the top 25. You can check out the entire list by going here.

