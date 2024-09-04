America’s Most Expensive Town to Live is in Massachusetts

Massachusetts boasts a variety of accolades including the best state to raise a family, a top state for education, and a prime state for good healthcare. The Bay State also has something for everyone as all four seasons will keep you busy and entertained. While some places are affordable to live and play in Massachusetts others are far out of reach. They are just too expensive for sustainable living. You'd have to be downright filthy rich to live in places like Nantucket and Dover just to name a few.

The Most Expensive Town to Live in America is Located in Massachusetts

While some Massachusetts towns are expensive to live in, the most expensive in the Bay State and America for 2024 is Vineyard Haven. This is according to LendingTree.

Technically a community within the town of Tisbury on the island of Martha's Vineyard, you'll need a big bank account to live in Vineyard Haven. Here's a breakdown of the town's home value according to LendingTree:

Total population: 20,277

Median household income: $77,392

Median home value: $857,600

Home value-to-income ratio: 11.08

Metro with comparable median home value: San Francisco

Median home value — comparable metro: $933,300

Median household income — comparable metro: $118,547

Home value-to-income ratio — comparable metro: 7.87

Maybe a Visit to Vineyard Haven is Your Best Bet

If you can't afford to live in Vineyard Haven you can always visit the area as Vineyard Haven is known to have a low-key feel with great restaurants, fun shops, fishing opportunities, and more.

You can check out the entire list of the most expensive towns to live in America by going here.

