Massachusetts certainly has its fair share of fantastic local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. There is one in particular that, thanks to its unique history, has also attained a certain iconic status. It's a restaurant that you won't want to pass up the opportunity to dine at given the chance and it happens to be the oldest restaurant in the Bay State. It's not only Massachusetts most historic restaurant, but has now earned the title of North America's Best Landmark Restaurant.

Recently, the popular food publication, 'Love Food' made their picks for the Most Historic Restaurant in Every State. It would only make sense that they give that title to the oldest restaurant in the state. But also, The World Culinary Awards were held, coinciding with the The World Travel Awards. This is in celebration of some of the most elite dining spots throughout the world. Given the iconic status that this particular Massachusetts spot has, perhaps it shouldn't be a shock that this spot was named as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant.

What Historic Massachusetts Spot is Now Known as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant?

You may already know that this particular joint resides in Boston. And given the history of this joint, it's definitely worthy of such a title. The most historic restaurant in the Bay State, as well as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant, is Union Oyster House in Boston.

Upon receiving the award as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant, Union Oyster House owner Joe Milano said of the honor:

I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of the Union Oyster House staff and our faithful patrons. We are pleased to have received this award both in 2020 and in 2024 and are grateful to be considered a legend.

As for 'Love Food' naming it as the most historic restaurant in Massachusetts, they had to this to say:

While there's some argument as to who exactly deserves the title of America’s longest continuously running restaurant, Union Oyster House, on Boston's Freedom Trail, is certainly a hot contender. The restaurant was established in 1826, but the building itself pre-dates the Revolution. As for the food, it is indeed an oyster house (and the freshly shucked namesakes are very good), but also sells a stellar selection of other seafood, including lobster and clams.

This spot just seems to keep receiving all the accolades. It will have as many as the years its been open after awhile.

It's tough to find something that hasn't already been said about this legendary spot in Boston. Make your way out there to enjoy all the great food, and the history, Massachusetts!

