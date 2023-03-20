Massachusetts’ Most Popular Car Color Might Surprise You

When I sold cars back in the day, all of us were anxious to see what the next year's colors were going to be. It was just one of those things we were all geeky about. Some people like the more basic and simple colors, others prefer theirs to be more loud and wild.

The "flat" or "matte" colors have seen a uptick in popularity in the last 5 years. I have to admit, at first, I thought it was primer! Haha. They have definitely grown on me over the years, I think they look pretty cool.

So, What Goes Into A Color Choice For A Vehicle?

1. Safety.

2. How much dirt it shows.

3. Personal preference.

I've had 5 vehicles over the last 12 years, and they've all been either black or white. It's just my preference. I guess I like the whole opposite thing.

What Is Massachusetts' Most Popular Car Color?

There are about 3.5 million cars on the road in the commonwealth and they fall under two categories in terms of color, gray scale and non-gray scale.

It's not white, but, BLACK, is the most common car color in Massachusetts, according to iseecars.com.

24.8% of cars on the road in Massachusetts are black, with blue being the top non gray-scale color, with 10.4%.

Here's A Fun Fact.

Every state in the U.S. has either white or black for a top color choice!

Massachusetts is #38 out of 50 for the most colorful, so we definitely love our gray-scale in this state...