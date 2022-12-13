Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard the answer to this morning's trivia question.

Q: What fictional character in this Christmas movie is the most talked about?

A: Cousin Eddie! (Christmas Vacation/1989).

SO MANY quotable lines from that movie. The Chevy Chase film was and still is, massively popular. Every year it plays on repeat, (when I had cable).

There, of course, is "A Christmas Story" (1983) which is another that is always on repeat around this time of year. The new one, starring an adult Peter Billingsley (Ralphie), was good as well!

I mean, there are so many, great, transcending Christmas movies out there and of course favorites are subjective, so what is the most popular Christmas movie ever?

The Grinch. Home Alone. A Christmas Carol. The Polar Express. Elf. Love, Actually. The Holiday. The Santa Claus. Bad Santa. Daddy's Home 2.

Just to name a few...

What about Massachusetts, though? Do we have a favorite Christmas movie?

Yes we do.

And I've never heard of it.

Massachusetts' Most Popular Christmas Movie May Surprise You

"A Snow Capped Christmas".

A Snow Capped Christmas (also known as Falling for Christmas), was voted the most popular Christmas movie in Massachusetts.

A Snow Capped Christmas was released in 2016. It’s a cheery movie that tells the story of an injured figure skater who heads into the mountains to recover. There, she meets an ice fisherman who has her reevaluating her life and her focus on competing. -yahoo.com

Originating in Canada, this movie stars no one I know; however I will have to check it out!

Merry Christmas everyone!