Will MA’s Most Popular Halloween Costume for 2021 be a Repeat for 2022?

As I mentioned in a previous article, I loved going costume shopping for Halloween as a kid and I still do. It was a thrill for me to go to Funny Bones in North Adams and check out the latest costumes along with gag items like fake poop, fake vomit, rubber chickens, whoopie cushions, and more. I would also go costume shopping at various department stores throughout the Berkshires as well as pharmacy stores if I was in a pinch for a last-minute mask or costume accessory.

Over the years, I have dressed up in a variety of costumes including werewolves, three-headed monsters, full-bodied whoopie cushions, and of course my favorite horror movie slasher trio including Freddy Krueger from 'A Nightmare on Elm Street,' Jason Vorhees from 'Friday the 13th' and my all-time favorite, Michael Myers from 'Halloween.'

Do You Know What the Most Popular Halloween Costume Currently is for Massachusetts?

Speaking of Halloween costumes, according to an article published by WHDH, the top Halloween Costume for Massachusetts is the dinosaur. Now, keep in mind this was published in October of 2021. Obviously, this could change when the new study comes out this fall. Connecticut's top choice was very specific as the Constitution State went with Powerpuff Girls last year. The State of Maine was in alignment with Massachusetts as the Pine Tree State also had dinosaurs as their most popular Halloween costume for 2021. You can check out all of the top choices for all of the New England states by going here. Will these New England States have repeat top choices for this year? We'll have to wait and see. We'll keep you posted.

