Massachusetts has its fair share of popular towns that are well known as popular travel destinations. Whether you're taking a small road trip to the other side of the state or coming from somewhere else in the country, there will always be popular destinations in the Bay State to head to for a trip. But what about some of the small towns that are quite pleasant without all the hype that those popular destinations get? Some of those are just as appealing. You might even say they're underrated. It seems that we now know the most underrated town throughout all Massachusetts.

'Love Exploring' has released its picks for The Most Underrated Town in Every State. The spot they picked for the Bay State is certainly not one you would hear when its more popular cities are discussed, but all the same, it has the charm and adorable qualities of the perfect spot for a road trip almost any time of the year.

Where is the Most Underrated Town in Massachusetts?

Everyone loves to find a great spot on Cape Cod! It's known for being one of the best vacation destinations anywhere. But on Cape Cod, there are several great towns, but this one happens to get overlooked, albeit while being a pretty impressive spot. That particular town is Wellfleet, MA.

There's really not a bad view anywhere with this beach town. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why it's the most underrated town in Massachusetts:

A perfectly formed town on the peninsula of Cape Cod, Wellfleet is often overlooked in favor of more famous places such as Provincetown and Nantucket. That's a crying shame though, as the town is awash with wonders, such as Uncle Tim's Bridge (pictured), which juts over marshland and connects to some scenic hiking trails. Once you've ventured into the outdoors, come back for a seafood feast by the water and a nose around the Wellfleet Flea Market – check for running times.

The charming and adorable sights you can view from anywhere throughout Wellfleet are pretty breathtaking. It's amazing it doesn't get the attention it might deserve compared to some of the other beach towns in the Bay State. However, that is what happens to make it quite underrated. And just maybe it's a unique vacation spot to seek out during pretty much any time of the year in Massachusetts.

