Here’s the #1 Most Unique Town in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to some breathtaking cities like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield as well as some charming small towns like Stockbridge or the village of Shelburne Falls located in Shelburne and Buckland. Whether you are looking for big city nightlife or a quaint area to sit back and enjoy a book while taking in nature, Massachusetts offers all of it. There is truly something for everyone in the Bay State.

Massachusetts Also Has Some Unique Towns, Which One is the Most Unique?

While it's true that Massachusetts has some beautiful towns and cities with plenty of options for fun, rest, and relaxation, there is no shortage of unique areas in our state as well. World Atlas published an article focusing on eight of the most unique towns in Massachusetts and at the very top of the list is Salem. Here's an excerpt from World Atlas regarding the uniqueness of one of Massachusetts' most beloved places.

Between February 1692 and the summer of 1693, the Massachusetts town of Salem was the site of the infamous Salem witch trials. Over a year and a half, 200 people were accused of ‘doing the devil’s magic,’ with 20 people found guilty of witchcraft and executed. Today, Salem is a popular tourist destination because of both the witch trials and the play The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s fictionalization of the trials as an allegory for McCarthyism.

There's no doubt that Salem is a popular tourist destination and is the place to be particularly during the Halloween season. If you're a fan of horror/monster movies and the horror culture I can't recommend Count Orlock's Nightmare Gallery on Essex Street enough. This monster museum will not disappoint as it contains all things horror with lifelike attention to detail.

When it comes to unique areas in Massachusetts, it's hard to beat Salem. Not many would argue with that statement. You can check out everything there is to do in Salem by going here. In addition, you can view the seven other towns that made the list along with the complete write-up on Salem by going here.

