WOW: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives by MA State Police (Spring 2022)

Many states including Massachusetts have fugitives that are on the loose. It can be quite tricky for law enforcement to track down these individuals as they're on the run and moving around on a regular basis. In some cases, the Massachusetts State Police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years, 10 or more with a few of these individuals. You need to take extreme caution if you're anywhere near these wanted fugitives but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them as they are wanted for heinous crimes and are quite dangerous.

What Should I Do If I Come Across Any of These Fugitives?

What you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. You never know when/if any of these men could ever pop up in the Berkshires so it's always a good idea to keep your eyes open. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.

While the previous list of fugitives hasn't increased and none have been captured in recent months, we thought it would be a good idea to refresh your memory as to who these men are...their names, descriptions, and photos as they have been able to avoid being captured by Massachusetts Law Enforcement. Again, keep your eyes open but proceed with extreme caution.

Mass State Police Most Wanted

Descriptions, photos, and summaries of incidents courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police.

