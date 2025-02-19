You’re Breaking A Law in MA if You Don’t Do This While Driving
Anyone who lives in Massachusetts knows that we have some tough weather to deal with when we're out on the roads. In addition, some Massachusetts drivers are known for driving beyond aggressively. Some of these folks cut others off on the highway, pass on the right, speed, and flip the bird which is why Massachusetts drivers received the unflattering nickname "Masshole."
Keep in mind that not all Massachusetts motorists drive their vehicles in this fashion but a chunk of us do and it can be particularly frustrating and shocking for drivers who don't live or hail from the Bay State.
Another thing I'll see motorists do at times on the Mass Pike or on town and city roads is driving their vehicles in the pouring rain with their headlights off. This bad habit is not only annoying and dangerous to other motorists but it's also illegal. That's right, by law, you have to turn your headlights on when driving in the rain in Massachusetts. This law went into effect about 10 years ago and over a dozen other states share this law too.
What are the Consequences of Driving in the Rain in Massachusetts with Headlights Off?
If you fail to turn on your headlights when driving in the rain in the Bay State and get caught by law enforcement, you could receive a fine and a minor motor vehicle offense, which could raise your insurance premium. Whether you're driving in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, if it's raining and you're behind the wheel, turn your headlights on. You'll save yourself a headache and some money.
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus