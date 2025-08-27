There are almost too many great restaurants and eateries throughout Massachusetts that so many would love to try at some point. These establishments might be encountered whether we happen to be traveling through the Bay State during a road trip, or they might be a local spot in the town or city you reside in. There happens to be one restaurant in particular that has captured the title of being the "must-visit" spot in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'LoveFood' has released their picks for The Bucket List Restaurant in Every State. Their selections are based on previous accolades and awards received by the restaurants, as well as perhaps the most important determining factor, which are user reviews.

What is the 'Must-Visit' Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you make your way out east to Boston, you would be in the right part of the Bay State to find the restaurant that may need to be on your bucket list as a "must-visit". It's Mei Mei Dumplings at 58 Old Colony Ave.

You may not know how much you loved dumplings until you've tried Mei Mei Dumplings. Here is why they were picked as the must-visit restaurant of Massachusetts:

Boston's well-loved dumpling restaurant Mei Mei made a welcome return to the food scene in 2023, after becoming online only and hosting 'how to make your own dumplings' classes on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Irene Li, who won a James Beard Award in 2022, continues to serve up creative – and delicious – dumplings with fillings such as the signature lemongrass and pasture-raised pork. The spot also hosts classes and offers a takeout service.

They even host classes on how to make their dumplings at their own establishment, which is an incredible concept.

Not only do they have classes that show you how to make your own dumplings, but they sell their dumplings at stores all throughout New England.

Mei Mei Dumplings seems like quite the unique joint to hit up. Not many places show you how to make the food they're serving. Perhaps that's just one more reason why it's known as the must-visit restaurant in Massachusetts.