Massachusetts National Guard To Assist In Washington DC

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard will head back to Washington DC to provide ongoing public safety support in the area.

According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, approximately 400 members will leave this weekend to Washington DC.

The deployment falls under Governor Baker’s January 25th activation order, which asked for 700 National Guard members from Massachusetts to be made available at any time to provide security to the region.

The 400 members are expected to stay in Washington DC for 10 weeks.

The last group of 600 National Guard members deployed to Washington DC returned home on February 22.

The mission will not interfere with the Massachusetts National Guard’s ability to respond to any emergencies within the Commonwealth.

Last week, the Capitol Police requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months.

The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

U.S. Capitol Police officials have also told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months.

Please check out the initial story on WWlp/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.