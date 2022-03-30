Massachusetts Native Tragically Killed By Grizzly Bear In Montana

Hey folks, do you need any more proof that wild animals can be dangerous? Look no further than right here. A tragic event occurred recently when a native of Massachusetts who was hiking in Montana was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear.

The Associated Press reports 40-year-old Craig Clouatre, who grew up in Worcester County, Massachusetts, went with a friend last week on a hiking trip near Yellowstone National Park. At some point, Craig and his buddy, after picking a spot to meet back up, temporarily split up. Craig never made it back to the meeting place.

Then, a search and rescue mission began with the Park County Sheriff's Office in Montana. Last Friday, authorities recovered Craig's body and according to them, it appeared Clouatre had an encounter with a grizzly bear.

According to AP, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said that tracks left at the scene combined with the nature of the attack led authorities to believe it was the work of a grizzly.

The Sheriff also indicated that there was no reason to believe that it was a predatory attack, meaning that the bear actually tracked and hunted Clouatre. Instead, it appeared to be an unfortunate encounter between man and bear.

Believe it or not, fatal predatory attacks by grizzly bears are quite rare and Clouatre, according to friends and family, was a very experienced outdoorsman. Grizzly bears in the region of Yellowstone National Park have killed eight people since 2010.

Sadly, Clouatre was happily married and the father of four children. If you would like to help out the family you can visit their GoFundMe page created by a friend of the family.

For more on the story, check out the Associated Press website here.

