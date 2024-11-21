Massachusetts Native Set To Host Next Academy Awards

I just got wind of some news which I just HAD to share with my Massachusetts neighbors. Apparently, the host for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards is a native of the Bay State.

And, fortunately for us, this individual happens to be very, VERY FUNNY! I'll give you some hints about who this person is. This celebrity was born in Brookline, Massachusetts back in 1963 (April 18th).

This funny person is perhaps best known for hosting a few different late night talk shows. This individual also used to write for The Simpsons TV show. While attending Harvard, this person served as president of The Harvard Lampoon.

This individual was also a member of the writing staff for Saturday Night Live and Not Necessarily the News (a much-loved sketch comedy series that ran on HBO for several years).

Finally, this person has won several Emmy awards and has even served as host for TWO Primetime Emmy Award Shows, in 2002 and 2006. In 2010, they were named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People.

Boy, that's a lot of clues that I gave you above. Any guesses? No? Alright, I'll just tell you. Your Host for next March's Academy Award Ceremony is...(big drum roll) CONAN O'BRIEN!

I think that is so cool. And I have to confess that even though I have followed Conan's career over many years, I never knew that he was born in a town just outside of Boston, Massachusetts!

I always liked the guy, but now (knowing he's a native of the Commonwealth), I like him even more. WHDH/ News 7 Boston reports that after hosting the Academy Awards for the last two years (4 times total!), Jimmy Kimmel declined for 2025.

News 7 Boston reports that according to a statement from the Academy higher-ups released on Friday, they couldn't be more thrilled and honored to have O'Brien serve as the host for the ceremony.

Check out the full article on WHDH's website here.

