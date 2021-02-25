Massachusetts: Neal’s Statement on Renewable Electricity Report

Some good news for residents of Massachusetts and across New England.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the U.S. International Trade Commission released their findings pursuant to a Tariff Act of 1930 section 332 investigation requested by Chairman Richard E. Neal last year. The report analyzes the potential economic impact of increased renewable energy commitments in New England and Massachusetts and the role of renewable electricity imports in meeting these commitments.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Richard Neal made the following statement:

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the U.S. International Trade Commission for their work on this thorough and timely study about energy resiliency in New England and, in particular, my district of western and central Massachusetts. As I have said throughout my career, there must be an ‘all the above’ approach when addressing our energy portfolio. I have supported and continue to applaud industry decisions to pivot away from the burning of coal and use of nuclear power. However, when we move away from one energy source, there must be reliable, economical, and adequate alternatives for the millions of homes and businesses in Massachusetts. This study shows that with a collaboration of wind, solar, hydroelectricity, and other renewable, clean options, Massachusetts and New England will be able to meet its commitments to reduce its carbon footprint and keep homes and businesses with power.

You can read the entire report by going here.