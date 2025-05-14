Massachusetts, New Hampshire Police Urge You to Remove Car Stickers

Do you find yourself reading stickers on the backs of cars when you're at a stoplight? They can definitely give you insight into the car's owner.

I used to have a few decals on my back window. They promoted the arts, anti-hate, clean oceans, a couple of universities, and some favorite travel spots in the U.S. and overseas.

So what does that say about me if you're driving behind me? Innocent enough, right?

Nope. This is basically stranger danger, but for adults, whether it's a hate-filled human, a thief, or a conman.

In today's polarized America, as well as thieves and scam artists roaming around, bumper stickers and window decals can very easily let someone know where you stand politically, financially, and socially, even if they're humorous, appear harmless, or simply show support for something you believe in.

This is why police around Massachusetts and New Hampshire are urging you to remove them. In reality, this is a worldwide thing, even if they don't seem controversial.

This recommendation isn't new either; however, it's making the rounds again, as it should.

It's purely a safety thing, as you never know who's driving behind you and decides to initiate road rage or follow you home to see where you live, all because of a sticker that triggers them.

Don't get me wrong, voicing your support for your beliefs is crucial, as is your own personality about things you enjoy or are proud of. But are there other ways besides your car?

According to Brightside, even the innocent family stick figure sticker has you giving criminals free information about your personal life.

Even though bumper stickers and window decals are a fun way to express your personality, hobbies, and passions, the innocent oversharing of your lifestyle may show criminals what ties you have in life or expensive hobbies.

Even the controversial pro-second amendment stickers indicate to thieves that you may have guns in your car or at home, while a pro-life or equality sticker could trigger someone, causing you danger.

Simply put, it's just extra fuel for criminals.

