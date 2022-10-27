Massachusetts’ Newest Beer is Being Launched By…a University?

You read the title of this right. The University of Massachusetts is partnering with a brewing company to assist in launching the first co-branded beer from the University. The local brewery, Amherst Brewing, has made a unique partnership with the University of Massachusetts to launch the new lager.

The new brew will be known as Massachusetts Lager. According to the University of Massachusetts athletics website, it was with the help of the university's athletics multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD's UMass Sports Properties, in conjunction with UMass System Trademark and Licensing Administration, that helped to nail down the partnership between UMass and Amherst Brewing.

Where will the new Massachusetts Lager be available?

At upcoming University of Massachusetts athletic events, the new brew will be available. You'll also see the new beer being distributed alongside other Amherst Brewing products throughout the state.

The Director of Athletics Ryan Bramford at the university expressed his excitement about the new co-branded beer:

We are very excited to extend our wonderful partnership with Hangar Pub & Grill to include Amherst Brewing in our first co-branded beer release...I want to thank owner Harold Tramazzo for his loyalty and interest in supporting Massachusetts Athletics for many years and especially with this latest exciting creation. There is no doubt, Massachusetts Lager will be a fan favorite at our events and beyond.

Television and radio broadcast of University of Massachusetts games will feature the new partnership. Amherst Brewing and the Hangar Pub & Grill will also be hosting watch parties for select away games for the university. That is another aspect that is part of the partnership between UMass and Amherst.

More info can be found through UMassAthletics.com.

How soon can I try the new Massachusetts Lager?

If you're looking to try the new Massachusetts Lager sooner than later, perhaps you might want to take in a game this weekend. The fifth-ranked UMass hockey team takes on Merrimack this Friday night (October 28th) at the Mullins Center at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday (October 29th), UMass hosts New Mexico State at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

