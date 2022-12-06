Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).

One Particular Chain Restaurant Came to Berkshire County About 20 Years Ago

One particular Berkshire County restaurant that survived the pandemic located in Pittsfield and throughout Massachusetts is the Ninety Nine. I remember when the Ninety-Nine opened in Pittsfield back in 2002. It was a thrill to go to the opening and I learned about the Berkshire County location through then-radio station Live 105.5 (now Live 95.9) as they were promoting the opening via a live radio broadcast. The food was great and meeting the on-location DJ was fun (this was prior to my radio career).

Unfortunately, a Massachusetts Location on Ninety-Nine Recently Closed

Luckily we still have the Pittsfield location of Ninety Nine but for Massachusetts residents that live in the eastern part of the state closer to Boston, we have some sad news. The Canton location recently closed. However the company is encouraging, folks in that area to dine at the Quincy, Hingham, or Walpole locations according to a CBS News report. Bon appétit.

