Massachusetts has quite the extensive history. It's home to some of the oldest cities and towns in the entire country. Therefore, it would only make sense that it's also home to some of the oldest bar establishments in our nation's history, too, right? As it turns out, Massachusetts is home to three of the absolute oldest bars in America! And each of those three bars are just about as old as America.

This past July 4th, America celebrated its 249th birthday. It might be crazy to think that Massachusetts is home to some bars that are roughly about that same age, but that is the reality for these three establishments.

The popular history publication 'History Collection' released their list of the oldest bars in America. Not only were these spots founded in the same century as when America became a country, but one of these spots is actually a little bit older than our country.

What Three Massachusetts Bars Are Roughly About the Same Age as America?

First, let's start off with a trip to Boston...

Bell In Hand (founded in 1795) - Boston, MA

The spot is not only the oldest tavern in Boston, but also has a very unique design. Here's what 'History Collection' said about the establishment:

Opened in 1795, the Bell in Hand Tavern proudly stands as Boston’s oldest continuously operating bar. Founded by the city’s last town crier, it quickly became a gathering place for politicians, newspapermen, and locals seeking good company. Located near Faneuil Hall, the tavern’s historic charm and lively atmosphere remain intact. Its vibrant legacy and enduring presence are beautifully chronicled by Boston Magazine, making it a must-visit for those who love a pint with a story.

From there, if you make your way just to the north, in the neighborhood of Charlestown, you will find another one of the more elderly bars in the state.

Warren Tavern (founded in 1780) - Charlestown, MA

The legendary history behind Warren Tavern is pretty incredible. Here's what 'History Collection' says about the joint:

Established in 1780, the Warren Tavern is steeped in colonial history, famously welcoming patrons like Paul Revere and George Washington. Its colonial ambiance, complete with hearty fare and timeworn woodwork, draws locals and history enthusiasts alike. The tavern remains a cherished neighborhood gathering place, where the stories of its legendary guests still linger.

Then if we head to Lexington, we find a spot that happens to be more than 60 years older than America...

Buckman Tavern (founded in 1709) - Lexington, MA

Here's what 'History Collection' had to say about the historical spot:

Built in 1710, Buckman Tavern is forever linked to the dawn of the American Revolution. On the morning of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, local militia assembled in its historic taproom, making it a true witness to history. Today, the tavern’s preserved rooms and authentic artifacts offer a vivid sense of that pivotal morning. History flows from its taps.

And there you have it. Massachusetts three oldest bars that are just about the same age as America, itself (roughly). The Bay State's history runs deep and definitely makes any one of these joints an attraction that's well worth making a road trip to no matter what time of year it is.